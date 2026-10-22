Gold and Silver Prices Fall Ahead of Diwali 2026: Why Are Rates Dropping?

Gold and silver prices have declined ahead of Diwali 2026. The fall may bring some relief to people planning to buy gold jewellery and silver items for the festival.

Several factors, including changes in US interest rate expectations, a stronger US dollar and profit booking by investors, are putting pressure on precious metal prices.

Why Are Gold Prices Falling?

One major reason is the expectation that US interest rates may remain high. When interest rates rise, investors may prefer other investments instead of gold because gold does not provide regular interest income.

Some investors are also selling gold to book profits after earlier price increases. This selling can push prices down further.

How Does the US Dollar Affect Gold Prices?

Gold is traded internationally in US dollars. When the dollar becomes stronger, gold becomes more expensive for buyers using other currencies. This can reduce demand and put pressure on prices.

In India, changes in the rupee's value against the dollar can also affect gold prices because the country imports much of its gold.

Will Gold Prices Fall Further Before Diwali?

It is difficult to predict whether gold and silver prices will fall further before Diwali. Prices may change depending on global market conditions, interest rate expectations and festival demand.

People planning to buy gold should check the latest local rates and compare jewellery making charges before purchasing.