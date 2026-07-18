Jani Master Faces Fresh Controversy

The ongoing dispute within the Tollywood Dance Masters Association has once again come into the spotlight after choreographer Dinesh levelled a series of allegations against Jani Master. His remarks have sparked fresh discussions within the Telugu film industry and among dance professionals.

Speaking about the issue, Dinesh claimed that local dancers have not been receiving enough opportunities and alleged that performers from Mumbai were being brought in for dance projects instead. He further accused Jani Master of encouraging this practice, claiming it affected the chances of dancers from the Telugu film industry.

Dinesh also alleged that commissions were involved in hiring outside dancers, though no official evidence has been made public to support the claim. In addition, he stated that leading actors and producers were being given incorrect information regarding the availability and selection of dance artists.

The latest allegations have revived internal tensions within the Tollywood Dance Masters Association, where disagreements over working practices and opportunities have been discussed in the past.

As the controversy gains attention, members of the film industry and fans are closely watching for an official response from Jani Master or the association regarding the accusations.

So far, Jani Master has not publicly commented on the latest claims. Until an official clarification is issued, the allegations remain unverified.

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing debate over opportunities for local talent in the Telugu film industry and is expected to remain a major talking point in the coming days.