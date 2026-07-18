RAW NTR Press Meet in Tirupati Creates Buzz

A press conference scheduled by the RAW NTR organization in Tirupati has generated significant interest among fans and political circles. The event comes amid growing controversy over the group's recently announced "Maa Ooru–Vaada" social service initiative, which is reportedly valued at ₹100 crore and launched using the name of actor Jr NTR.

According to RAW NTR organizer Sai Roop, the press meet will address several issues surrounding the organisation and respond to the ongoing allegations. The conference is scheduled to take place at a hotel in Tirupati, where additional security arrangements have reportedly been requested due to concerns over possible disturbances.

The controversy intensified after Jr NTR's office officially clarified that the actor has no connection with the RAW NTR organisation or its activities. The statement was later supported by Krishna Yadav, the State Convener of the Jr NTR Fans Association, who also distanced the official fan association from the group.

Krishna Yadav alleged that the organisation was using Jr NTR's name and photographs to collect donations without authorisation. Expressing concern over the issue, he filed a formal complaint with the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Tirupati, requesting a detailed investigation into the matter.

He urged the police to examine whether the public was being misled by the use of the actor's identity and whether there were any attempts to create political tensions through the controversy.

The issue has already become a major topic of discussion across social media platforms, with fans expressing mixed opinions about the organisation's activities. Many are now waiting to see what explanations RAW NTR representatives provide during the press conference.

With questions surrounding the organisation's legitimacy and its use of Jr NTR's name, the outcome of the Tirupati press meet is expected to attract widespread attention in the coming days.