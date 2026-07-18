Priyanka Chopra's New Look from Varanasi Goes Viral

Actress Priyanka Chopra has grabbed everyone's attention with her stunning new look from the upcoming film Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The makers released her first look on the occasion of her birthday, and it quickly went viral on social media.

Priyanka plays the role of Mandakini, a powerful and fearless character in the film. In the newly released image, she appears in an intense action-packed avatar, which has impressed fans across the world. Many people praised her transformation and are excited to see her return to Indian cinema.

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role and is one of the most-awaited Indian films. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the movie is being made on a grand scale with a story that spans different places and time periods.

The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. With Priyanka's powerful new look creating excitement among fans, expectations for the movie have increased even further.

Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, and Rajamouli come together for this big-budget action-adventure film.