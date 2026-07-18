Balan: The Boy OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

The Malayalam psychological thriller Balan: The Boy is all set for its digital release after receiving a good response in theatres. The film, directed by Chidambaram, will start streaming on ZEE5 from July 31, 2026, in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The OTT version will also include an extended cut with eight extra minutes that were not shown in theatres.

Released in theatres on June 19, 2026, the film was written by Jithu Madhavan and stars Adhisheshan K. R., Farzana Palathingal, and Muhammad Zinaan in the lead roles. The movie impressed audiences with its suspense-filled story and emotional performances.

The announcement of the OTT release has excited fans who missed watching the film in cinemas. With its pan-India release, viewers across the country will be able to enjoy the thriller in their preferred language.

The makers hope the digital release will help the film reach a wider audience and continue the success it achieved during its theatrical run. Fans of mystery and psychological thrillers can now watch Balan: The Boy from the comfort of their homes later this month.