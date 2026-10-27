Sigma OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sundeep Kishan's Film

The Telugu film Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, is preparing for its OTT release. The film, directed by Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, will be available on Netflix from October 30.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film was released in theatres on October 2. However, it failed to receive the response that the makers had expected at the box office. According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of around ₹30 crore.

Sigma OTT Release Date and Platform

The makers have finalised October 30 as the OTT release date for Sigma. The film will stream on Netflix, allowing viewers who missed its theatrical release to watch it from home.

The digital release is an important opportunity for the film to reach a wider audience. It remains to be seen whether the movie will receive a better response from OTT viewers than it did in theatres.

Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah Star in Sigma

Sundeep Kishan plays the lead role in Sigma, while Faria Abdullah appears as the female lead. The film attracted attention before its theatrical release because of its cast and the fact that Sanjay was making his directorial debut.

The involvement of Lyca Productions also brought attention to the project. Megastar Chiranjeevi's promotional support further raised expectations among movie lovers.

Despite the initial interest, the film did not perform as expected after reaching theatres.

Can Sigma Find Success on OTT?

Although Sigma did not achieve the expected success in cinemas, its Netflix release gives it another chance to connect with audiences.

Many viewers who skipped the theatrical release may now choose to watch the film online. The response to its digital premiere will show whether the movie can find a larger audience on OTT.

With its October 30 streaming date confirmed, fans of Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah can look forward to watching Sigma from home.