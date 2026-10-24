OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Chaar Yaar and More
Several new movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms between October 19 and 25, 2026. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and other streaming services have a variety of new releases for viewers this week.
From Nani's The Paradise to Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat, here is the complete list of movies and shows to watch this week.
Netflix OTT Releases
Netflix has several new movies, international films and web series this week. Telugu movie lovers can watch The Paradise, while crime-thriller fans can check out Gajab Raat.
- The Paradise
- Dorothy
- Dhoomakethu
- Gajab Raat
- Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass
- The Phoenician Scheme
- The Wedding Banquet
- Hot Wheels Let's Race: Attack of the T-Rex
- Kubi
- Matargashti – Season 1
- Nobody Wants This – Season 3
- Mermaid Magic – Season 2
- Lupin – Season 4
- Fading Grandeur – Season 1
- The Mothers of Penguins – Season 2
- Political Lupin – Season 1
- Did Someone Happen to Mention Me – Season 1
- Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories – Season 3
- Extraordinary Attorney Minami – Season 1
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Season 2
- Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story
- Acquired: The History of Seinfeld
- Surviving Hurricane Otis
- The New Stanford Prison Experiment – Season 1
- Theo Von: I'm Doing Fine
Amazon Prime Video OTT Releases
Amazon Prime Video has new romantic dramas, horror thrillers, comedy shows and action series this week.
- I'm Handsome
- Colony
- Ghost in the Cell
- Duniya Ki Thain Thain – Season 1
- Chaar Yaar – Season 1
- The Terminal List – Season 2
- Los Hilos Del Miedo – Season 1
- Love in Disguise – Season 1
- LOL: Last One Laughing Halloween UK – Season 1
- LOL: Last One Laughing Halloween Netherlands – Season 1
- LOL – Chi Ride è Fuori – Season 1
- Love Transit 35 Plus – Season 1
ZEE5 OTT Releases
ZEE5 has a mix of sports drama, comedy, legal drama and documentary content.
The new releases are:
- Sumo Didi
- The Invite
- Sattamum Needhiyum – Season 2
- Shwetkali – Season 2
- Hatharas Stampede
JioHotstar OTT Releases
JioHotstar offers a variety of fantasy adventures, thrillers, animated series and dramas this week.
- Jeena Dil Se
- Moana
- Last Days
- Honey Bunch
- Varam – Season 1
- The Legend of Hanuman – Season 7
- Kiff – Season 3
- Phony – Season 1
- 9-1-1 – Season 10
- Swipe Right on the Devil – Season 1
- The Flores Massacre – Season 1
Other OTT Releases This Week
Viewers can also watch the following titles on other streaming platforms:
ETV WIN
- Fight Maha
- Aha Video and Aha Tamil
- Na Wife Missing
Apple TV
- Where's Wanda – Season 2