OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Chaar Yaar and More

Several new movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms between October 19 and 25, 2026. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and other streaming services have a variety of new releases for viewers this week.

From Nani's The Paradise to Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat, here is the complete list of movies and shows to watch this week.

Netflix OTT Releases

Netflix has several new movies, international films and web series this week. Telugu movie lovers can watch The Paradise, while crime-thriller fans can check out Gajab Raat.

The Paradise

Dorothy

Dhoomakethu

Gajab Raat

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass

The Phoenician Scheme

The Wedding Banquet

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Attack of the T-Rex

Kubi

Matargashti – Season 1

Nobody Wants This – Season 3

Mermaid Magic – Season 2

Lupin – Season 4

Fading Grandeur – Season 1

The Mothers of Penguins – Season 2

Political Lupin – Season 1

Did Someone Happen to Mention Me – Season 1

Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories – Season 3

Extraordinary Attorney Minami – Season 1

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Season 2

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story

Acquired: The History of Seinfeld

Surviving Hurricane Otis

The New Stanford Prison Experiment – Season 1

Theo Von: I'm Doing Fine

Amazon Prime Video OTT Releases

Amazon Prime Video has new romantic dramas, horror thrillers, comedy shows and action series this week.

I'm Handsome

Colony

Ghost in the Cell

Duniya Ki Thain Thain – Season 1

Chaar Yaar – Season 1

The Terminal List – Season 2

Los Hilos Del Miedo – Season 1

Love in Disguise – Season 1

LOL: Last One Laughing Halloween UK – Season 1

LOL: Last One Laughing Halloween Netherlands – Season 1

LOL – Chi Ride è Fuori – Season 1

Love Transit 35 Plus – Season 1

ZEE5 OTT Releases

ZEE5 has a mix of sports drama, comedy, legal drama and documentary content.

The new releases are:

Sumo Didi

The Invite

Sattamum Needhiyum – Season 2

Shwetkali – Season 2

Hatharas Stampede

JioHotstar OTT Releases

JioHotstar offers a variety of fantasy adventures, thrillers, animated series and dramas this week.

Jeena Dil Se

Moana

Last Days

Honey Bunch

Varam – Season 1

The Legend of Hanuman – Season 7

Kiff – Season 3

Phony – Season 1

9-1-1 – Season 10

Swipe Right on the Devil – Season 1

The Flores Massacre – Season 1

Other OTT Releases This Week

Viewers can also watch the following titles on other streaming platforms:

ETV WIN

Fight Maha

Aha Video and Aha Tamil

Na Wife Missing

Apple TV