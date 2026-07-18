Sonam Wangchuk Taken to Hospital After 21-Day Hunger Strike

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a hospital by the Delhi Police after completing 20 days of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

According to reports, Wangchuk's health had weakened after fasting for nearly three weeks. A team of doctors examined him and advised immediate medical care. Following the medical advice, Delhi Police shifted him to the hospital for treatment.

The police action led to tense scenes at the protest site, with several supporters trying to stop the authorities from taking Wangchuk away. Despite the commotion, the police escorted him to the hospital to ensure he received medical attention.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike to support demands related to alleged irregularities in national entrance examinations and to seek accountability from the government. His protest has received support from students, activists, and several public figures across the country.

Doctors have been closely monitoring Wangchuk's health as his condition became a matter of concern after several days without food. The Delhi High Court had also directed authorities to monitor his health regularly and provide medical assistance whenever necessary.

The incident has sparked fresh discussions about Wangchuk's protest, his health, and the government's response. Supporters continue to demand that the authorities address the issues raised during the hunger strike.