The Odyssey Day 1 Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan's Biggest Opener in India

Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey has made a strong start at the Indian box office. The movie has become the biggest opening-day film of Nolan's career in India, setting a new record.

The film earned an estimated ₹20 crore on its first day across India. It received an excellent response from audiences, especially in IMAX theatres, where many shows were sold out. Strong advance bookings and positive word-of-mouth helped the film achieve this impressive opening.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon in the lead role as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus. The film also features a talented cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.

The movie is based on the famous Greek epic poem The Odyssey written by Homer. Christopher Nolan has brought the classic story to the big screen with grand visuals, action, and emotional storytelling.

With this opening, The Odyssey has crossed the first-day collections of Nolan's previous films released in India. Trade experts believe the movie will continue to perform well over the weekend if it maintains the same positive response from audiences.

The strong opening once again shows the popularity of Christopher Nolan's films among Indian movie lovers.