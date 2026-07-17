July 18 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Check Here

If you are planning to trade or invest on Saturday, July 18, 2026, you will have to wait until the next working day. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on July 18 as it is a Saturday.

Unlike banks, which operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month, India's stock exchanges remain shut on every Saturday and Sunday. This means there will be no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.

Investors will also not be able to place or execute trades during regular market hours. Trading activity will resume on Monday, July 20, 2026, following the weekend break.

Although the stock exchanges will remain closed, investors can continue to access their trading and demat accounts through online platforms. They can review their portfolios, place after-market orders (AMOs), and prepare for the next trading session.

The closure is part of the regular weekly holiday schedule followed by both NSE and BSE and is not related to any festival or special occasion.

Investors are advised to plan their transactions accordingly and complete any urgent trading activities before the weekend to avoid inconvenience.

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