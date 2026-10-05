Dussehra 2026 School Holiday Dates: Telangana, AP, Karnataka and More

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami or Dasara, will be celebrated across India on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The festival is an important holiday for students, but the duration of the school vacation will not be the same in every state. School holiday dates depend on the respective state education department, board and individual institution.

Students and parents planning their Dussehra holidays can check the expected vacation schedules for major states below.

Telangana Dasara Holidays 2026

Telangana schools are set to get a 13-day Dasara vacation this year. As per the state's 2026-27 academic calendar, schools will remain closed from October 10 to October 22, 2026.

Classes are expected to resume on October 23. The extended holiday period covers important festive occasions, including Bathukamma celebrations, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.

This makes the Dasara break one of the longer school holidays in Telangana during the academic year.

Andhra Pradesh Dussehra Holidays 2026

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will observe a 10-day Dasara vacation from October 12 to October 21, 2026.

Students are scheduled to return to school on October 22. The holiday period includes Vijayadashami, which falls on October 20.

Christian minority schools in Andhra Pradesh may follow a separate holiday schedule, so parents should refer to the calendar issued by their respective institutions.

Karnataka Dussehra School Holidays 2026

Karnataka is also expected to have an extended holiday period for Dasara. The holiday schedule currently reported for the state places the vacation between October 10 and October 21.

However, school holidays can vary depending on the institution and education board. Schools in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka may issue separate holiday notices, particularly private, CBSE and ICSE schools.

Parents are advised to check their children's school calendar before finalising travel or other plans.

Delhi-NCR School Holidays for Dussehra

Students in Delhi and the NCR region may get a holiday period around Dussehra that includes the autumn break.

The Delhi school calendar lists an autumn vacation from October 17 to October 19, followed by the Dussehra holiday on October 20. Schools following both holidays could have a continuous break from October 17 through October 20.

The exact schedule, however, may differ from one school to another depending on its academic calendar and weekly working days.

Uttar Pradesh Dussehra Holiday 2026

In Uttar Pradesh, October 20, 2026, has been listed as the Dussehra holiday. Some schools or local education authorities may announce additional holidays around the festival.

Students should therefore check their school's official holiday circular for information about any extra closures before or after Vijayadashami.

Haryana School Holiday for Dussehra

Haryana schools will observe Dussehra on October 20, 2026. The state holiday calendar lists Vijayadashami as a public holiday.

Whether students receive additional days off around the festival will depend on the individual school's academic schedule.

When Is Dussehra 2026?

Dussehra 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20.

The festival, also called Vijayadashami, marks an important occasion in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in different ways across India. While the festival falls on the same date, school vacation periods differ from state to state.

Check Your School's Holiday Calendar

Parents and students should remember that state-wise academic calendars do not always apply identically to every school. Private institutions and schools affiliated with boards such as CBSE and ICSE may have different vacation schedules.

Therefore, students should confirm the final Dussehra 2026 school holiday dates with their respective school before making travel or vacation plans.

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