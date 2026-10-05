Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Severe Asthma Attack on Ranabaali Set

Vijay Deverakonda has revealed that he suffered a severe asthma attack while shooting for his upcoming film Ranabaali. The actor opened up about the difficult experience during a recent interview.

According to Vijay, the incident happened after he spent around 15 days shooting for an important sequence in the film. The scene required him to perform amid a large group of Aghoras, with huge amounts of ash and turmeric in the air.

The dusty and hazy shooting environment, along with prosthetics and makeup, reportedly affected his breathing. One night, Vijay suddenly woke up struggling to breathe. He said his lungs had tightened due to bronchospasm, leading to a serious asthma attack.

Vijay described the experience as extremely difficult and said he felt he was close to a dangerous situation. However, he continued to focus on the film because he wanted the scenes to look authentic on screen.

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The period drama is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

The actor’s revelation has now created more curiosity around the film and the challenging sequences he performed for the project.