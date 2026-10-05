Hyderabad Water Supply to Be Hit in Several Areas on October 5 and 6

Water supply in several parts of Hyderabad is expected to be disrupted for 36 hours on October 5 and 6 due to maintenance works.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), repair and replacement works will be carried out on the MS pumping main under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-II. The work is scheduled from 6 am on October 5 to 6 pm on October 6.

The work includes replacing damaged air tees and valves and repairing a leak in the scour pipeline. During this period, some areas may face a complete or partial water supply interruption, while others may receive water at low pressure.

The affected areas include Adibatla, Kammaguda, Gurramguda, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Alkapuri, Habsiguda, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, HMT Nagar, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Hasmathpet, Prakash Nagar, Bholakpur, Padmarao Nagar, Begumpet, Secunderabad Cantonment, Lalaguda, Addagutta, Nallagutta, Mettuguda, Meerpet, Badangpet, Balapur, Barkas and Shamshabad, among others.

Residents in the affected localities are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance as the disruption may continue for around 36 hours.