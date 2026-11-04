Hyderabad Rain Alert: Cyberabad Police Advise IT Companies on Early Log-Off

Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for IT companies and other organisations following a warning of heavy rainfall in the city. The police have urged companies to make arrangements to reduce traffic congestion and help employees travel safely during the rainy hours.

In an advisory released on Tuesday, November 4, the police asked organisations to follow a staggered early log-off system until Thursday. Under this arrangement, employees should be allowed to leave their workplaces in different batches instead of everyone heading home at the same time.

According to the advisory, companies can begin sending employees home from 2 pm and should aim to complete the process by 4 pm.

Heavy Rain May Affect Hyderabad Traffic

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across the city, particularly from the afternoon to the evening. The expected showers could lead to waterlogging, slow-moving traffic and long delays on major roads.

Cyberabad Traffic Police warned that the situation could become more difficult if a large number of IT employees leave their offices simultaneously during the rainfall.

The IT corridor, which sees heavy traffic during evening office hours, could face additional pressure due to the weather conditions.

Police Request IT Firms to Follow Early Log-Off Timings

To avoid traffic problems, the police have asked IT companies and other establishments to plan employee departures in phases. The staggered log-off arrangement is expected to reduce the number of vehicles on roads at any given time.

Organisations have been advised to complete the early log-off process within the suggested time window rather than allowing all employees to leave together.

The advisory will remain in effect until Thursday. Cyberabad Traffic Police have urged companies to cooperate with the measures to prevent major traffic disruptions and make commuting easier for employees and other road users.