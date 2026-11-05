Nithiin Narne Suffers Shoulder Injury During Shooting, Undergoes Surgery

Young Telugu actor Nitin Narne has suffered an injury while shooting for his upcoming film. The actor reportedly injured his right shoulder while performing an action sequence on the sets. Following the incident, he was immediately taken to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for medical treatment.

After examining his condition, doctors decided to perform surgery. A team of orthopaedic specialists led by Dr. R.A. Purnachandra Tejaswi successfully completed the shoulder surgery on November 5.

According to the hospital's health update, Nitin Narne is recovering well and his condition is stable. Doctors have advised him to take proper rest and undergo rehabilitation under medical supervision.

The hospital has also requested people not to believe rumours about his health. It asked fans and visitors to respect the privacy of the actor and his family during his recovery.

Nitin Narne made his acting debut with MAD and later appeared in films such as MAD Square and Aay. Fans are now wishing the young actor a speedy recovery.