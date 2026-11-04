NRI Dies of Heart Attack While Climbing Srivari Mettu Steps

A 52-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from New Jersey died after suffering a heart attack while trekking to Tirumala through the Srivari Mettu footpath. The deceased was identified as Surjith Reddy.

The incident took place when he was climbing the steps leading to the Tirumala temple. He reportedly collapsed near the 800th step after suffering a heart attack.

Other devotees and those present at the spot noticed the incident. Following the incident, his body was shifted to the mortuary at Ashwini Hospital in Tirumala.

The sudden death has left devotees shocked, as the incident occurred along one of the popular footpaths used by pilgrims to reach the hill shrine.

Srivari Mettu is one of the two main walking routes followed by devotees visiting Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. Many pilgrims choose this route to reach the temple on foot.

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