Telangana Woman, 26, Dies of Cancer in USA

A 26-year-old woman from Telangana, Manvitha Reddy, has passed away in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, after battling an aggressive form of cancer. She died following a painful 57-day struggle with Stage 4 Squamous Cell Carcinoma, a serious type of head and neck cancer. Her untimely death has left her family, friends and the Telugu community in the United States and India deeply saddened.

Manvitha had travelled to the United States with aspirations of pursuing higher education and building a successful career. However, her dreams were shattered after she was diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer during medical examinations. The diagnosis came as a devastating shock to her and her family.

Following the diagnosis, Manvitha underwent intensive medical treatment at a hospital in Baltimore. Despite receiving continuous medical care and efforts to improve her condition, her health continued to deteriorate. She fought the disease for 57 days before passing away.

While her parents and immediate family members were in India, her cousins and close friends in the United States stayed by her side throughout her treatment, offering emotional support and care during her difficult final days.

The news of her death has deeply affected the Telugu community in the US, with many expressing grief over the loss of a young woman whose life was cut short by a serious illness. Her passing has also brought sorrow to her hometown in Telangana.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora in the United States are extending assistance to the bereaved family. They are helping with the necessary documentation, legal procedures and other formalities required to transport Manvitha's mortal remains to India.

Manvitha's tragic death at such a young age has left her loved ones mourning the loss of a promising life. Her family is now dealing with the immense grief of losing their daughter far away from home.

Also read: Don't Trouble the Trouble Telugu Movie Review and Rating