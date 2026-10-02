IndiGo Passenger Triggers Emergency Exit Alarm at Hyderabad Airport

A passenger was removed from an IndiGo aircraft at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad after accidentally triggering the emergency exit alarm during the boarding process.

According to the reports citing officials, the passenger was originally assigned a seat in the ninth row. He was later moved to the second row, which is located near an emergency exit.

While settling into his newly assigned seat, the passenger reportedly touched the emergency exit handle unintentionally. The contact activated the aircraft's emergency exit sensor, setting off an alarm and prompting the airline staff to respond immediately.

The cabin crew quickly assessed the situation and deboarded the passenger from the aircraft. He was subsequently handed over to personnel at the RGIA Outpost Police Station for further action.

Officials indicated that the emergency alarm was triggered accidentally while the passenger was adjusting to his new seating position. Further details about any action taken against him were not immediately available.

The incident briefly raised a security concern at Hyderabad airport, although the alarm was reportedly caused by accidental contact with the emergency exit handle.

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