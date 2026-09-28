Hyderabad Food Safety Checks: 11 Restaurants Face Licence Suspension

Food safety officials have taken action against 11 restaurants in Hyderabad after inspections found several violations. The inspections were carried out on September 26 in areas including Madhapur, Hitech City and Gachibowli.

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) suspended the food licences of the 11 establishments and directed them to stop operations immediately. Officials reportedly found issues including expired and spoiled food, improper storage, unhygienic kitchens, cockroach and rodent infestations, and poor drainage and flooring.

The restaurants whose licences were suspended include Antera Kitchen and Bar, Shivani – The Restaurant and Bar, Al Saba Restaurant, Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant, Sai Ram Mess, Udupi’s Upahar, Coal Spark Multi Cuisine Restaurant, Kanchi Cafe, Monastery, Am Aha Telugu Kitchen and Bar, and Fusion 9/Amnesia Sky Bar.

Apart from these 11 restaurants, other establishments also received notices from the authorities over food safety and infrastructure-related concerns. Officials also collected 21 food samples during the inspections for further examination.

The latest action highlights the food safety checks being carried out across Hyderabad to ensure restaurants follow required hygiene and safety standards.