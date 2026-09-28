Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Mukesh’s Big Sacrifice, Apoorva Takes Over as Captain

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 brought a major twist during the elimination process. Captain Mukesh was given a chance to save a contestant, but he had to give up his captaincy and immunity in return.

Mukesh decided to use the opportunity to save Varshini and Vamsi, who were in the danger zone. He agreed to sacrifice his captaincy and immunity so that both contestants could stay in the house. As a result, there was no elimination this week.

Mukesh’s decision came with three conditions. He had to give up the captaincy, lose his immunity and become directly nominated for the next elimination. Despite these conditions, he chose to save the contestants.

Following Mukesh’s sacrifice, Apoorva became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. She also received the immunity benefit because of her earlier captaincy-task victory with Mukesh.

The unexpected decision has created a new situation in the house, with Mukesh now facing the pressure of direct nomination while Apoorva takes charge as the new captain.