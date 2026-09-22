Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 14 Highlights: Srishti-Sudheer Fight

The nomination process has started in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, and the house once again turned tense. Several old issues between the contestants came out during the nominations. Contestants argued with each other and made serious comments.

The fight between Srishti and Sudheer became one of the main highlights of the episode. Here is a look at what happened during the latest episode.

Rampasad Nominates Vamsi

Mukesh was named the Star of the Week. Bigg Boss said that the housemates could not nominate him. However, they could nominate Jhansi if they felt that Mukesh had caused her stress.

As part of the nomination task, contestants received envelopes. The number of votes inside an envelope decided how many people that contestant could nominate.

Rampasad and Charan received envelopes first. Jhansi, who is the captain, gave Rampasad a chance to nominate. This allowed him to nominate two contestants.

Rampasad first nominated Vamsi. He said he did not like Vamsi shouting while serving food.

The discussion soon turned into an argument after Vamsi spoke about Varshini crying. Debjani also joined the discussion. This led to a heated exchange between Vamsi and Debjani.

Rampasad then made it clear that it was his nomination and put waste on Vamsi as part of the nomination task. Trigun commented on the incident, saying that waste was being thrown at the person who served food. Rampasad objected to the comment.

Srishti and Sudheer Get Into a Heated Argument

The biggest argument of the episode happened between Srishti and Sudheer.

Sudheer accused Trigun of manipulating him. He also said that the earlier issues had been settled and that he now felt free in the house.

Srishti reacted strongly to Sudheer's comments. She questioned why she would follow him and became angry during the argument. She also made angry remarks about hitting him.

The situation became tense, and Srishti later left the place in tears.

Varshini Targets Shalini

Varshini also got a chance to nominate a contestant. She chose Shalini.

Varshini accused Shalini of behaving in a certain way only for the show or to get attention in the promos. She also called her personality fake and said that she was doing some things only for content.

Shalini strongly disagreed with Varshini and argued with her.

Later, Varshini gave her second nomination opportunity to Sudheer. Sudheer then nominated Aman.

Charan Nominates Jhansi

Charan nominated Jhansi and explained his reasons.

He said he felt that Jhansi was not being genuine with him. According to Charan, she told him that she was feeling sleepy and left while they were talking, but later spoke happily with another group.

Charan also said he did not like Jhansi discussing with others about who had supported her in the game.

He further mentioned that Jhansi wearing a farmer-related scarf and shirt on the nomination day also bothered him. His reasons led to another discussion in the house.

Debjani Nominates Trigun

Towards the end of the nomination process, Debjani nominated Trigun.

With each nomination, old disagreements between the contestants came back into the discussion. The arguments between Srishti and Sudheer, Varshini and Shalini, and Rampasad and Vamsi became the major talking points of the episode.

The nomination process has once again increased tension inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house.

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