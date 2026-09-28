Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Film?

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is now set for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. The Malayalam romantic comedy is directed by Girish A D, who earlier made Premalu.

The film was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, as an Onam release. Its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions arrived in theatres on September 4. The movie reportedly crossed ₹325 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release Date

The film will start streaming on October 2, 2026. Its digital streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be available on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The film features Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, along with Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran and Bindu Panicker in important roles.