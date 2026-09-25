Ramba Oorvasi Menaka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online

Allari Naresh’s latest film Ramba Oorvasi Menaka has made its OTT debut. The fantasy comedy is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 25, 2026. It is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film was released in theatres on September 4 and has now arrived on OTT after a three-week theatrical run. It is directed by Chandra Mohan Chintada and produced by Rajesh Danda and Prasad Nimmakayala.

Allari Naresh plays the lead role, while Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya and Prisha Singh are part of the cast. Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy and Vijaykrishna Naresh also appear in important roles.

The story follows Suri, a young man who discovers an ancient magical book. He uses it to summon the celestial trio Ramba, Urvasi and Menaka, hoping to solve his problems and make money.

Things take a different turn when Suri’s mother falls seriously ill and he needs money for her treatment. He then decides to use the three celestial characters to put on a stage show and find a way out of his troubles.

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka is a fantasy comedy that combines humour, magic and family emotions. Viewers can now stream the film on Amazon Prime Video.