The Paradise Box Office: Nani’s Film Records Strong Premiere Collections

Nani’s latest film The Paradise has received a strong response from audiences at its special premiere shows. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, had paid premieres across India on the night of September 23, ahead of its regular theatrical release on September 24.

According to the report, The Paradise collected around Rs 12.8 crore gross from its premiere shows across India. The report also describes this as Nani’s biggest premiere opening so far.

The film has generated strong interest because it brings Nani and Srikanth Odela together again after their previous collaboration Dasara. The Paradise is presented as a raw and rustic action drama, with Nani appearing in a different mass avatar.

The premiere shows reportedly recorded strong occupancy in Telugu-speaking regions. Several shows in Hyderabad and other major cities were said to have filled up quickly.

The film features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, while Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu are also part of the cast. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.

With the premiere shows already generating strong collections, attention is now on how The Paradise performs at the box office during its first full day in theatres.