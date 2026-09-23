The Paradise Pre-Release Business: Nani Movie Full Details

The Paradise is all set to hit theatres on September 24, with premieres scheduled for September 23. The film has generated significant buzz in recent weeks, with several promotional materials receiving a strong response from audiences.

The growing hype has also translated into a sizeable pre-release business for the film. According to trade reports, the makers have already secured substantial revenue through both non-theatrical and theatrical rights.

The Paradise Non-Theatrical Rights

Reports suggest that the film's non-theatrical rights have fetched around Rs. 80 crore to Rs. 100 crore for the producers.

The biggest contribution reportedly comes from the OTT deal. Netflix is said to have acquired the digital streaming rights for around Rs. 50 crore.

The audio rights have reportedly brought in another Rs. 15 crore. The film has also recorded business in the overseas market. With OTT, audio, satellite and other non-theatrical rights combined, the producers are reportedly expected to receive around Rs. 100 crore.

The Paradise Theatrical Pre-Release Business

Trade reports indicate that The Paradise has achieved the highest pre-release business of Nani's career.

The theatrical rights in the two Telugu states are reportedly valued at more than Rs. 75 crore, while the film's worldwide theatrical business is estimated at around Rs. 100 crore.

This means the movie needs to deliver a strong box-office performance for distributors to recover their investment. Reports suggest that the worldwide break-even target is around Rs. 100 crore in share.

In gross terms, that translates to approximately Rs. 200 crore.

Can The Paradise Reach Break-Even Quickly?

The film's strong pre-release buzz has raised expectations for its opening. Trade circles reportedly estimate that The Paradise could collect up to Rs. 60 crore on its first day, depending on audience response.

If the movie receives a positive response after its release, trade estimates suggest that it could potentially reach the break-even mark within its first three days.

With its high pre-release business, OTT deal and strong theatrical expectations, The Paradise is heading into its release with considerable commercial stakes.

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