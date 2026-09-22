Ranabali Movie: Yendayya Saami Full Song Released

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are coming together for the upcoming Telugu film ‘Ranabali’, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16.

The movie has already created interest with its teaser, which received a good response from viewers. The makers have now shared another update and announced that the shooting of the film has been completed.

Adding to the excitement, the team has released the full song ‘Yendayya Saami’ from the movie. The song is expected to add to the buzz around the film ahead of its release.

‘Ranabali’ is said to be inspired by real events that took place between 1854 and 1878. The film is being made on a pan-India scale and will reportedly present Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a warrior.

The combination of Vijay and Rashmika is another major attraction for the movie. The film is also being closely watched by fans as it is their first release after their reported marriage.

Ajay and Atul are composing the music for the film. The movie is being presented by T-Series and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.