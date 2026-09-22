Raghav Juyal Steals the Show at The Paradise Event

Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela’s upcoming movie The Paradise held its grand pre-release event on Monday. The film’s team attended the event, while Bollywood actor and dancer Raghav Juyal became one of the main attractions.

Raghav, who plays the antagonist in the movie, entertained the audience with his energetic dance performance. His special dance with Suma to the song “Asha Nagula” has now caught the attention of social media users.

Raghav held Suma’s saree pallu and performed his signature-style dance moves. The video from the event quickly went viral, with fans praising his energy and unique dancing style.

Raghav Juyal’s Popular Dance Style

Raghav Juyal may be a new face for many Telugu audiences, but he is already well known among Hindi television and Bollywood viewers.

He became popular after appearing on the first season of Dance India Dance in 2009. His unusual dance moves and slow-motion performances helped him stand out from other dancers.

Raghav also became known for dance styles and moves such as “Crockroach” and “Crocodile”. His unique performances helped him build a strong fan following.

From Dancer to Actor

Raghav has worked not only as a dancer but also as an anchor, presenter and actor. He made his acting debut with the 2014 film Sonali Cable.

He later appeared in several films and television projects. His performance as a negative character in the 2020 web series Abhay showed audiences a different side of his acting skills.

He went on to feature in movies such as Kill and Yudhra, taking up different kinds of roles.

Raghav Juyal as the Villain in The Paradise

Raghav is now making his Telugu debut with The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role. He will be seen playing the villain in the Srikanth Odela directorial.

His role in the film has already created curiosity among moviegoers, especially after his energetic appearance at the pre-release event.

Raghav is also reportedly part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. Starting his career as a dancer and later becoming an anchor and actor, Raghav has steadily expanded his presence in the entertainment industry.

CHHOTA MAALIK BRINGS THE SWAG! 🔥🕺@TheRaghav_Juyal & @ItsSumaKanakala dance to Yeshanagula at the #TheParadise Grand Pre-Release Event ❤️‍🔥⚡ GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 24⋆09⋆26 pic.twitter.com/m4lbcyApWb — THE PARADISE (@TheParadiseOffl) September 21, 2026

Also read: The Paradise Ticket Prices: AP, Telangana Approve Ticket Hike