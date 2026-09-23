The Paradise Premiere Shows Get Telangana HC Relief

Natural Star Nani’s much-awaited action drama The Paradise is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow, September 24. Ahead of its theatrical release, special premiere screenings are scheduled to take place at several locations tonight.

The film’s early shows recently came under legal scrutiny after a petition questioned the permission granted for the special premieres and the increased ticket prices. The matter came before the Telangana High Court, which did not issue a stay against the premiere screenings.

During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner’s lawyer to serve copies of the petition documents to the film’s producer and other concerned parties. Since no stay was ordered, the scheduled premiere shows can proceed.

The Paradise Targets Massive Opening

With the legal hurdle cleared for the premieres, attention is now turning towards the film’s box-office performance. The makers are reportedly aiming for a combined gross of more than ₹50 crore from the premiere shows and first day.

If the target is achieved, The Paradise could register the biggest opening of Nani’s career. The film has generated considerable anticipation among audiences, particularly following its intense promotional material and the scale associated with its pan-Indian release.

Nani Teams Up With Srikanth Odela Again

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously collaborated with Nani on Dasara. The upcoming film is presented as a high-intensity action drama and features Nani in the lead.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, the movie is being released as a pan-Indian project. With premiere shows scheduled ahead of the official theatrical release, the film’s opening-day numbers will be closely watched once the first-day collections begin to emerge.