Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions Continue on Saturday Amid Ganesh Immersion

Traffic restrictions remain in force across several key parts of Hyderabad on Saturday as the city continues to witness Ganesh idol immersion processions.

Major roads and areas, including Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg, PV Statue and the vicinity of Indira Gandhi Rotary, are witnessing heavy movement of devotees and vehicles due to the ongoing immersion activities.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appealed to motorists to stay away from the affected routes unless their travel was unavoidable. He suggested that commuters postpone non-essential journeys or choose alternative roads to avoid getting caught in traffic congestion.

The Commissioner also urged citizens not to travel towards crowded areas without a specific reason, as the large number of devotees and vehicles is affecting traffic movement in several parts of the city.

According to Sajjanar, the Ganesh idol immersion processions have been conducted peacefully, with no major untoward incidents reported. The immersion activities have continued since Friday, drawing lakhs of devotees to prominent locations such as Tank Bund, NTR Marg and Necklace Road.

The arrival of large numbers of families and devotees has resulted in significant crowds and slower traffic movement. The heavy flow of vehicles and people has also affected the pace of idol immersion at some locations.

Police and traffic personnel have been deployed across the major procession routes and are working to regulate traffic and ensure that the remaining idols are immersed smoothly.

Sajjanar expressed his appreciation to citizens for cooperating with the police during the festival. He urged motorists and the public to continue following traffic diversions and other instructions issued by Hyderabad Traffic Police until the immersion-related restrictions are lifted.