Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction 2026: Rs 39 Lakh

The Balapur Ganesh laddu auction has created a new record this year, with the sacred laddu fetching Rs 39 lakh at the annual auction.

Sama Praneeth Reddy from Shadnagar won the auction and took home the Balapur Ganesh laddu with the highest bid.

Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction Draws Huge Crowd

The auction was held near the village Bodrai, with a large number of devotees gathering to witness the much-awaited event. This year, nine new participants had registered with the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi, adding further interest to the auction.

The laddu had fetched Rs 35 lakh in 2025. The latest bid of Rs 39 lakh has now surpassed last year's figure by Rs 4 lakh.

Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra

The Balapur Ganesh immersion arrangements were completed, and the idol received its final prayers before the procession. Following the completion of the rituals, the Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra began amid tight police security.

Large crowds of devotees gathered along the procession route to witness the celebrations.

Khairatabad Ganesh Procession Delayed

Meanwhile, the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Shobha Yatra also faced delays. The procession was scheduled to begin at around 6:30 AM, but a technical problem with the hydraulic crane used to lift the massive idol caused a delay.

The procession was already running around two hours behind schedule, while a large number of devotees had gathered in the surrounding areas. Officials indicated that the start could be delayed further if the crowds increased.

Balapur Laddu Auction Creates Fresh Record

The Balapur Ganesh laddu auction has become one of the prominent highlights of Hyderabad's Ganesh celebrations. With the Rs 39 lakh bid in 2026, the auction has once again recorded a new high.

The record-breaking bid by Sama Praneeth Reddy has become a major talking point during this year's Ganesh immersion celebrations.

Also read: Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra Stunning Visuals: Photos