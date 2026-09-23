Hyderabad Communities Make Big Bids for Ganesh Laddus

The annual tradition of auctioning Ganesh festival laddus has once again attracted strong participation across residential communities in Hyderabad. This year, bids have ranged from tens of thousands of rupees to several lakhs, with the highest bid touching Rs.21.11 lakh.

For many residents, the auction is more than a competition. The Ganesh laddu is regarded as an auspicious offering, and winning it is considered a matter of devotion and a cherished moment for families.

My Home Mangala records highest bid

At My Home Mangala in Kondapur, the Ganesh laddu was sold for an impressive Rs.21.11 lakh. Sambashiva Rao and Naveen emerged as the successful bidders.

Another notable auction took place at Indis Viva City, also in Kondapur. Ramsri Goutham and his wife, Vaishali Bholewar, secured the laddu for Rs.13.21 lakh. The amount was higher than last year's Rs.12.9 lakh bid.

Goutham said the money collected through the auction would be used by the community committee for next year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He also dedicated the laddu to his parents, Bala Rangaiah and Ramani.

Several Hyderabad communities join the tradition

The festive auctions saw substantial bids in several other residential communities as well.

At Raghupathi County in Pragathi Nagar, Naren Chowdary and his friends won the laddu with a bid of Rs.13.66 lakh.

At Devisthan Homes in Kukatpally, the sacred offering fetched Rs.10.05 lakh.

Meanwhile, the laddu at GKRS Palacio Villas in Bandlaguda Jagir was auctioned for Rs.4.50 lakh, with Ramesh emerging as the winner.

Ramesh described the auction as an important part of the community's annual celebrations, adding that residents participate enthusiastically every year. He said taking home the laddu was both an expression of devotion and a memorable occasion for his family.

Golf View auction fetches Rs.2.60 lakh

At Golf View in Nanakramguda, the Ganesh laddu was sold for Rs.2.60 lakh on September 19. The amount was lower than the Rs.3.68 lakh bid recorded by the community last year.

According to community member A. Narasimhan, half of the auction proceeds will go towards philanthropic initiatives, while the remaining amount will be allocated for the following year's Ganesh celebrations.

Unlike auctions where individuals compete against each other, the bidding at Golf View was carried out by groups.

Aparna Cyber Commune sees Rs.45,000 bid

At Aparna Cyber Commune, the laddu fetched Rs.45,000, according to community member Rajeev Gautam.

Across these communities, the annual auction has gradually become an integral part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Besides the religious significance attached to the laddu, the funds raised through these events are often channelled towards community festivities and charitable activities.

More auctions lined up

The Hyderabad Ganesh laddu auction season is not over yet. Keerthi Richmond Villas and My Home Bhooja are scheduled to conduct their auctions on September 23.

Both communities have witnessed high-value bids in previous years, and the upcoming events are expected to attract considerable interest from residents.

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