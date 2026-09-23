Heavy Rain Disrupts Traffic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon, offering some respite from the prevailing heat. However, the downpour also resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city and affected traffic movement at some of the major junctions.

The rainfall comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rain activity across Telangana over the next two days. Some eastern and northeastern districts could experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

According to the weather department, a depression over the East Central and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal was situated approximately 200 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and around 290 km east of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning.

The system is likely to strengthen into a deep depression within the next 12 hours. It is expected to move towards the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast and cross the coastline between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 or the early hours of September 24.

The developing weather system is likely to influence rainfall patterns across Telangana. The IMD has predicted light to moderate showers at a few locations in several districts on Wednesday, with rainfall expected across various parts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, isolated locations in some eastern districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is also possible at one or two locations in northern and central Telangana.

Weather conditions are expected to become more intense on Wednesday and Thursday. The IMD has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in parts of eastern and northeastern Telangana during this period.

Revanth Reddy asks officials to stay vigilant

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to remain on high alert in view of the forecast and take steps to minimise inconvenience to residents.

He directed the commissioners of the three municipal corporations in the Greater Hyderabad region, HYDRAA officials and police commissioners to coordinate closely and keep a continuous watch on the situation.

Authorities have been asked to monitor areas vulnerable to waterlogging and respond promptly to any issues arising from the heavy rainfall.

With more intense showers forecast over the coming two days, residents across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are likely to see continued wet weather conditions.