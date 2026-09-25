The Balapur Ganesh immersion preparations have been completed, with devotees gathering in large numbers for the procession and the much-awaited laddu auction.

The Balapur Ganesh idol is receiving final prayers before the immersion. The procession will begin after the puja rituals are completed.

Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction 2026

The annual Balapur Ganesh laddu auction is set to take place near the village Bodrai. A large number of devotees have gathered to witness the auction.

This year, nine new participants have registered with the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi and are taking part in the auction. Their participation has increased interest in this year's bidding.

In 2025, the Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 35 lakh. This year, attention is focused on whether the auction price will cross last year's figure.

Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction History

The Balapur Ganesh laddu auction began in 1994 with a bid of Rs 450. Since then, the auction price has increased over the years.

In 2024, the laddu was sold for Rs 30.01 lakh, while in 2025, Lingala Dasharath Goud from Karmanghat won the auction with a bid of Rs 35 lakh.

The auction was not held in the usual manner in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2026 auction has attracted additional attention because of the participation of nine new bidders.

Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction Price History

1994: Rs 450

1995: Rs 4,500

1996: Rs 18,000

1997: Rs 28,000

1998: Rs 51,000

1999: Rs 65,000

2000: Rs 66,000

2001: Rs 85,000

2002: Rs 1.05 lakh

2003: Rs 1.55 lakh

2004: Rs 2.01 lakh

2005: Rs 2.08 lakh

2006: Rs 3 lakh

2007: Rs 4.15 lakh

2008: Rs 5.07 lakh

2009: Rs 5.10 lakh

2010: Rs 5.35 lakh

2011: Rs 5.45 lakh

2012: Rs 7.50 lakh

2013: Rs 9.26 lakh

2014: Rs 9.50 lakh

2015: Rs 10.32 lakh

2016: Rs 14.65 lakh

2017: Rs 15.60 lakh

2018: Rs 16.60 lakh

2019: Rs 17.60 lakh

2020: No auction due to COVID-19

2021: Rs 18.90 lakh

2022: Rs 24.60 lakh

2023: Rs 27 lakh

2024: Rs 30.01 lakh

2025: Rs 35 lakh

Balapur Ganesh Procession

The Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra is also drawing a large gathering of devotees. Police have made extensive security arrangements for the procession.

Meanwhile, the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh procession has also been delayed. The procession was originally scheduled to begin at around 6:30 AM, but a technical issue with the hydraulic crane used to lift the idol caused a delay. With devotees gathering in large numbers, the procession could face further delays.