Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction 2026
The Balapur Ganesh immersion preparations have been completed, with devotees gathering in large numbers for the procession and the much-awaited laddu auction.
The Balapur Ganesh idol is receiving final prayers before the immersion. The procession will begin after the puja rituals are completed.
Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction 2026
The annual Balapur Ganesh laddu auction is set to take place near the village Bodrai. A large number of devotees have gathered to witness the auction.
This year, nine new participants have registered with the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi and are taking part in the auction. Their participation has increased interest in this year's bidding.
In 2025, the Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 35 lakh. This year, attention is focused on whether the auction price will cross last year's figure.
Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction History
The Balapur Ganesh laddu auction began in 1994 with a bid of Rs 450. Since then, the auction price has increased over the years.
In 2024, the laddu was sold for Rs 30.01 lakh, while in 2025, Lingala Dasharath Goud from Karmanghat won the auction with a bid of Rs 35 lakh.
The auction was not held in the usual manner in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2026 auction has attracted additional attention because of the participation of nine new bidders.
Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auction Price History
1994: Rs 450
1995: Rs 4,500
1996: Rs 18,000
1997: Rs 28,000
1998: Rs 51,000
1999: Rs 65,000
2000: Rs 66,000
2001: Rs 85,000
2002: Rs 1.05 lakh
2003: Rs 1.55 lakh
2004: Rs 2.01 lakh
2005: Rs 2.08 lakh
2006: Rs 3 lakh
2007: Rs 4.15 lakh
2008: Rs 5.07 lakh
2009: Rs 5.10 lakh
2010: Rs 5.35 lakh
2011: Rs 5.45 lakh
2012: Rs 7.50 lakh
2013: Rs 9.26 lakh
2014: Rs 9.50 lakh
2015: Rs 10.32 lakh
2016: Rs 14.65 lakh
2017: Rs 15.60 lakh
2018: Rs 16.60 lakh
2019: Rs 17.60 lakh
2020: No auction due to COVID-19
2021: Rs 18.90 lakh
2022: Rs 24.60 lakh
2023: Rs 27 lakh
2024: Rs 30.01 lakh
2025: Rs 35 lakh
Balapur Ganesh Procession
The Balapur Ganesh Shobha Yatra is also drawing a large gathering of devotees. Police have made extensive security arrangements for the procession.
Meanwhile, the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh procession has also been delayed. The procession was originally scheduled to begin at around 6:30 AM, but a technical issue with the hydraulic crane used to lift the idol caused a delay. With devotees gathering in large numbers, the procession could face further delays.