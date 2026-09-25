Rashmika Can’t Stop Crushing on Vijay Deverakonda, Sweet Post Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are once again winning hearts with their social media exchange. The couple is currently busy promoting their upcoming pan-India film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Recently, the makers released the full song ‘Endhayya Saami’ from the movie. Rashmika shared a clip from the song on social media and posted a sweet message about Vijay.

Rashmika said that even though Vijay is completely hers, she still cannot stop having a crush on him. Her post quickly went viral among fans.

Vijay also replied to Rashmika’s post with a romantic message. He said that he feels lucky and added that while he would miss her character Jayamma, he will have Rashmika with him for life.

The adorable exchange has attracted plenty of attention from fans, especially as Ranabaali marks their first film together after their marriage.

The film is reportedly based on real events from the period between 1854 and 1878. Vijay will be seen playing a warrior, while Rashmika plays Jayamma. The movie has music by Ajay and Atul and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series.