Hyderabad Ganesh Immersion 2026: 20,000 Police Deployed

Hyderabad Police have stepped up security across the city ahead of the Ganesh immersion and processions, with around 20,000 police personnel deployed to manage crowds, traffic and security arrangements.

On Friday, September 25, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar visited the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh site to assess the security and other arrangements. He was accompanied by senior police officials during the inspection. Before reviewing the arrangements, Sajjanar and other officers offered prayers at the Ganesh idol.

Security Arrangements at Khairatabad Ganesh

Authorities have put extensive security measures in place for the immersion of the Khairatabad Mahaganapathi as well as the major Ganesh procession travelling from Balapur towards Hussain Sagar.

The police are working in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), electricity department, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and other government agencies to ensure that arrangements are in place along the procession routes.

10,000 CCTV Cameras to Monitor Processions

As part of the security plan, nearly 10,000 CCTV cameras installed along important procession routes have been linked to the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills.

Officials will use the command centre to closely monitor the movement of processions and crowds at various locations across the city.

Special Focus on Women's Safety

Police have also introduced additional measures to protect women and young women during the celebrations.

As many as 26 SHE Teams will operate in three shifts at crowded locations. The teams will monitor public spaces and help prevent incidents of harassment and other safety concerns during the festivities.

Commissioner Urges Public to Follow Traffic Rules

Commissioner Sajjanar urged residents and visitors to follow the traffic restrictions and diversion routes announced by the Hyderabad Traffic Police during the Ganesh immersion.

He appealed to devotees to celebrate the festival peacefully and responsibly while cooperating with the police and other authorities.