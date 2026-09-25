The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani Film Earns Rs 74.90 Crore Worldwide

Nani’s latest release The Paradise has made a strong start at the global box office. The action drama, directed by Srikanth Odela, registered a worldwide gross of Rs 74.90 crore on its first day, marking Nani’s biggest opening to date.

The film features Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu in prominent roles. The movie had already attracted considerable attention during its advance bookings, and the opening-day numbers have further added to the buzz surrounding the film.

The Paradise Day 1 Box Office Report

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, The Paradise collected Rs 34.65 crore net in India on its opening day across 9,732 shows. The film’s India gross stood at approximately Rs 54.90 crore.

The movie also received a significant contribution from international markets, with overseas earnings estimated at around Rs 20 crore. Combining the domestic and overseas figures, the film’s opening-day worldwide gross reached Rs 74.90 crore.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Lead Domestic Collections

The Telugu-speaking states emerged as the biggest contributors to The Paradise’s first-day business. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded Rs 31.50 crore, while Karnataka contributed around Rs 4 crore.

Tamil Nadu registered approximately Rs 1.75 crore, followed by Kerala with Rs 40 lakh. The remaining parts of India contributed nearly Rs 3.30 crore.

The overall India gross was reported at Rs 54.90 crore, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana accounting for around Rs 42.50 crore, Karnataka Rs 6.05 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 2.55 crore, Kerala Rs 47 lakh and the rest of India Rs 3.33 crore.

The Paradise Surpasses Nani’s Previous Opening Records

With its opening-day worldwide gross, The Paradise has moved ahead of Nani’s previous major openers. His earlier film The Third Case reportedly earned around Rs 38 crore globally on its first day, while Dasara collected approximately Rs 36.25 crore worldwide on its opening day.

The Paradise has therefore set a new benchmark for Nani in terms of first-day worldwide earnings.

Nani and Srikanth Odela Reunite After Dasara

The Paradise marks another collaboration between Nani and director Srikanth Odela following their work on Dasara, which was released in 2023.

Nani portrays the character Dhagad in the new film. Production began on June 21, 2025, with the makers introducing the project through a first-look image from the sets.

The story focuses on a marginalised tribal community fighting against a long-standing system of discrimination and deprivation. The arrival of a new leader sets the stage for their struggle for rights and justice.

Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead, while Raghav Juyal appears as the antagonist. Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu are also part of the key cast.

The Paradise Release and Weekend Outlook

The film was initially planned for an August release before being moved to September 24. Following its opening-day performance, attention is now on how the movie performs during the rest of its first weekend.

With a strong opening and substantial contributions from both domestic and overseas markets, The Paradise is expected to remain a major talking point at the box office over the coming days.