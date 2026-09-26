Chiranjeevi Reacts to Trolls With a Funny Joke

Megastar Chiranjeevi often becomes the subject of different kinds of trolling on social media. While some posts are meant as jokes, others make serious claims. One topic that has been discussed online for the past few years is the claim that Chiranjeevi does not allow some actors and filmmakers to grow.

Many memes have also been made around this topic. Now, Chiranjeevi himself has made a humorous comment about the same issue.

The actor attended the pre-release event of ‘Sigma’ in Hyderabad on Friday night. The film marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Sundeep Kishan plays the lead role in the movie. The film is scheduled to release in Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

During his speech at the event, Chiranjeevi spoke about actress Faria Abdullah, who is part of the film. He recalled that she missed an opportunity to dance with him in ‘Vishwambhara’.

Chiranjeevi jokingly asked Faria whether she herself had said no to the opportunity or whether she was trying to “push him down.” His comment was a clear reference to the trolling and memes surrounding him on social media.

The actor turned a common online joke about himself into a funny moment on stage. A video of his comments is now gaining attention on social media.

His reaction also shows that Chiranjeevi is aware of the memes and trolling surrounding him. However, his decision to address the topic himself in a humorous way has caught the attention of fans and netizens