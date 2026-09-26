IITs Restrict Oracle and 21 Other Companies From Campus Hiring

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have decided to stop cooperating with 22 companies in campus placements for the next two recruitment seasons. The decision comes after several companies reportedly failed to honour job offers made to students graduating in 2026.

More than 150 job offers across 23 IITs were reportedly affected. Some companies withdrew between 10 and 15 offers, while Oracle is reported to have not honoured around 40 offers made to IIT students.

The decision was taken by the All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) at a meeting held at IIT Guwahati earlier this month. The committee is expected to inform the affected companies about the decision by September 30.

The IITs are reportedly calling the action “non-cooperation” rather than a formal blacklist. This means the companies will not be allowed to participate in the IIT campus recruitment process for the next two placement seasons.

Meanwhile, IIT placement teams are helping students affected by the withdrawn offers by sharing their profiles with other recruiters. According to reports, some affected students have already found alternative job opportunities through these efforts.