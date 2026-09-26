Why Are Indian Women Facing Online Hate in USA?

A fun video featuring a group of Indian women has recently attracted attention on social media after it was shared with a negative caption and a different interpretation.

The video shows the women standing outside their homes and making a light-hearted reel about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clip appears to have been created during the pandemic when people were following social-distancing rules.

However, the old video resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, and was shared with a different narrative. This led to several negative comments from users who appeared to be unaware of the original context of the video.

Some social media users came forward to defend the women and explained that the clip was simply a joke related to the COVID period.

One user pointed out that the women were following social-distancing rules and had only made the video for fun. Another user also questioned why the women were being criticised when they were simply standing outside their homes.

The incident has once again raised questions about how old social media content can be misunderstood when it is shared without proper context. A harmless video can quickly attract criticism if it is presented in a misleading way.

Social media allows people to create and share content easily. At the same time, users need to be careful before judging people based on short clips or posts without knowing the background.

The incident also shows how a simple fun reel can become the subject of unnecessary criticism when it is taken out of its original context.