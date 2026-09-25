Mahesh Babu Spotted in Clean-Shaven Look After Varanasi Shoot

Superstar Mahesh Babu has completed his shooting commitments for Varanasi, his much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Following the completion of his portions, the actor was recently seen at the airport in a completely clean-shaven appearance.

Mahesh’s latest look quickly caught the attention of fans, as the actor has been maintaining a different appearance for his role in Varanasi for quite some time.

Mahesh Babu Returns to His Clean-Shaven Look

Mahesh Babu is known for frequently sporting a clean-shaven appearance when he is away from film sets. However, fans have not seen him in this look for nearly one and a half years.

During the making of Varanasi, the actor reportedly maintained a disciplined routine to suit his character. He also kept his public appearances limited while focusing on the ambitious project.

With his work for the film now completed, Mahesh appears to have returned to his familiar off-screen style.

Actor Gets a Break After Varanasi

With his portions wrapped, Mahesh Babu is expected to take some time off before finalising his next project. The break could give him an opportunity to hear new scripts and consider his options for his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, the promotional campaign for Varanasi is expected to gain momentum closer to its theatrical release.

Rajamouli Busy With Post-Production

The major shooting portions of Varanasi have reportedly been completed, with Rajamouli now concentrating on re-recording and other post-production activities.

Produced by Durga Arts, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027. The project has generated considerable anticipation because of the collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli.

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