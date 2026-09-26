Renu Desai Reacts to Late-Night Ganesh Immersion Noise in Hyderabad

Renu Desai has spoken about the late-night noise during Ganesh idol immersion celebrations in Hyderabad. Her comments about loud music, DJs and celebrations outside her residence have attracted attention on social media.

Renu Desai said people should enjoy festivals while also keeping the comfort of others in mind. She appealed to devotees to complete pujas and idol immersion activities before sunset.

She also questioned the practice of drinking, dancing and playing loud music on roads late at night. According to Renu Desai, such activities should not be presented as part of Indian tradition.

Her comments received mixed reactions online. While some social media users supported her views, others criticised and trolled her. Renu Desai later responded to the criticism through another video.

Renu Desai Clarifies Her Comments on DJs

Renu Desai said she does not personally have any problem with DJs or drums. She explained that she lives on the 18th floor and has a soundproof room, so loud music does not directly affect her.

However, she said people should also think about senior citizens and those who are unwell. Referring to the health problems faced by many people, Renu Desai urged people to consider how late-night noise could affect them.

She also questioned the timing of Ganesh idol immersions. Renu Desai asked why immersions should continue late into the night and said religious celebrations should also respect the well-being of residents.

Renu Desai further questioned whether everyone taking part in the processions was familiar with the Ganapati Atharvashirsha, stressing the importance of devotion during the festival.

Renu Desai Says Ganesh Festival Should Be About Devotion

Renu Desai recalled the history of public Ganesh celebrations and said Lokmanya Tilak introduced the festival as a way to bring people together.

She expressed concern that the celebrations have increasingly become focused on DJs, loud music and dancing rather than devotion.

Renu Desai also questioned whether using abusive language against a woman for expressing her views could be considered part of Sanatana Dharma.

She said she is a proud Sanatani and has worshipped Lord Ganapati with devotion for around two decades. She also expressed her love and devotion towards Ganapati, Lord Shiva and the Goddess.

Renu Desai clarified that she had not spoken against anyone's faith or the Ganesh festival. Instead, she urged people to celebrate with happiness and devotion while avoiding unnecessary disturbance to others.

She also said that people who want to drink and dance could choose places such as pubs where their celebrations would not inconvenience residents.

According to Renu Desai, she contacted the police at around 11:30 pm regarding the noise. She claimed that the response was that such celebrations take place only once a year and there was little that could be done.

Renu Desai's comments and her follow-up video have since been widely shared on social media, sparking discussion about Ganesh immersion celebrations, late-night noise and the need to balance festivities with the concerns of local residents.