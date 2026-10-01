Hyderabad Raid Uncovers Pakistani Beauty Products Worth ₹7 Lakh

Hyderabad City Police and drug control officials have launched an investigation into the alleged sale and distribution of unauthorised cosmetic products suspected to have been manufactured in Pakistan. A joint operation by the Commissioner’s Task Force, Rajendranagar Zone, and CDSCO officials on September 30, 2026, resulted in the identification of cosmetic products valued at approximately ₹7 lakh.

The operation was carried out at several shops in the Habeeb Nagar and Nampally areas of Hyderabad after officials reportedly received information about the sale of such products.

Raid Conducted at Nampally Shops

Task Force personnel, along with officials from the CDSCO Zonal Office in Hyderabad, inspected Beauty Ladies Emporium, Beauty Queen Shop and SJ Medical Shop in the Nampally area.

Drugs Inspectors Dr. Sridhar Mittapally and Anjan Goud Pendem examined the cosmetic products found at the premises. According to the officials, several of the products matched items mentioned in a CDSCO/DCGI public notice issued on September 8, 2026.

Officials reportedly found that the products did not have the required registration certification for import into India. The seized stock mainly consisted of creams and soaps marketed for skin-whitening and beauty purposes.

Products Suspected to Have Been Imported Without Approval

Authorities said the products were manufactured in Pakistan and were allegedly brought into India without the necessary permissions or registration.

The CDSCO has previously identified certain cosmetic products of this nature as unauthorised. Officials have also raised concerns about some products containing heavy metals above permitted limits, which could potentially pose health risks to consumers.

The products identified during the Hyderabad operation included Goree, Chandni, Faiz, Navia, Parlie Goldie, Aneeza, Noor Gold, Arzoo, Sandal, Face Fresh, Fakhra Gold, Facefresh Gold, Stillmans, Anneze Gold, Golden Pearl, Sadaf and Welcome cosmetic products.

Investigation Traces Possible Mumbai Connection

The preliminary investigation reportedly indicates that the Hyderabad sellers may have obtained the cosmetics through a dealer or supplier based in Mumbai.

Investigators are now attempting to determine how the products entered the country and identify the people involved in their supply and distribution. Officials also reportedly found that proper purchase invoices, bills and other procurement documents were not being maintained by some of the local sellers.

Authorities are also checking information about additional stock allegedly stored in a godown. The location, ownership and quantity of the stock are being verified.

Another Shop in Santhosh Nagar Under Scanner

During the investigation, officials also identified Madina Cosmetic Shop in Santhosh Nagar, where similar products were allegedly being sold. The role of shop operator Syed Ismail and the source of the products are being examined.

The investigation has also named Syed Abid Ali, proprietor of SJ Medical, and Riyazuddin, who operates in the same locality, in connection with the alleged sale of similar cosmetic products.

Case Registered Under BNS and Drugs and Cosmetics Act

Following communication from the concerned authorities, police registered Crime No. 245/2026 under Section 123 and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 18-C and 27-A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The investigation is now focused on several aspects, including identifying the suspected Mumbai supplier, tracing the source and method of import, checking purchase and transport records, and examining financial transactions linked to the alleged supply network.

Police are also verifying stock at different locations and checking whether other businesses or individuals may be involved in the sale and distribution of the products.

Police Issue Advisory to Consumers

Hyderabad City Police have advised people to exercise caution and avoid purchasing or using the identified unauthorised cosmetic products.

Authorities have also warned businesses and individuals against selling, distributing or advertising such products. Citizens who have information regarding their illegal sale, transportation or distribution have been asked to contact Dial-112 or Hyderabad City Police helplines. Police said the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, appreciated the efforts of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Rajendranagar Zone, and Habeeb Nagar Law and Order Police in detecting the alleged distribution network.