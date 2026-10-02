Don't Trouble the Trouble Telugu Movie Review and Rating

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil enjoys a strong fan following among Telugu audiences, thanks to his unconventional film choices and remarkable acting skills. Known for portraying a wide range of characters with ease, the actor is back with his latest film, Don't Trouble the Trouble, which hit theatres on October 2.

The film features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, alongside Mahesh Manjrekar, with Baby Sara playing a significant character. The project has generated interest among movie lovers, particularly because it is produced by S.S. Karthikeya, son of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, and presented by Rajamouli.

With expectations running high, the film aims to offer a blend of comedy, crime, fantasy and emotion. However, does it live up to the expectations? Does Fahadh Faasil manage to impress audiences once again? Here's a detailed review of Don't Trouble the Trouble.

Don't Trouble the Trouble Story

Suri (Fahadh Faasil) is an orphan who works as an ambulance driver. Despite having a regular job, he develops a habit of earning easy money through betting, cheating and other illegal activities. His risky lifestyle eventually leads him into trouble when he deceives a local gangster named Aslam Bhai (Mahesh Manjrekar) and wins a bet involving a sheep.

When Aslam Bhai discovers the fraud, he confronts Suri and demands that he repay Rs. 25 lakh within two months. He also threatens to kill him if he fails to arrange the money.

Desperate to escape the situation, Suri once again resorts to illegal methods to make quick money. He teams up with a friend and attempts to kidnap schoolchildren by staging a magic show outside a school. However, his plan does not go as expected.

Around this time, Suri encounters Baby Divya, a mysterious young girl who possesses extraordinary powers. Her unexpected arrival brings significant changes to his life and takes the story in a completely different direction.

Who is Divya, and what is her real background? Why is she visible only to Suri? What are her special powers, and how does Suri use them to overcome his problems? What happens to their relationship, and how does the story conclude? These questions form the crux of the film.

Don't Trouble the Trouble Review: Screenplay and Direction

With S.S. Rajamouli presenting the film, his son S.S. Karthikeya producing it and Fahadh Faasil playing the lead role, Don't Trouble the Trouble naturally comes with considerable expectations. However, the film only partially succeeds in meeting them.

The primary issue is not necessarily the storyline itself, but the way it has been presented. The narrative takes considerable time to establish the main conflict, resulting in a slow first half. The screenplay also struggles to maintain a consistent pace in the second half, making certain portions feel unnecessarily lengthy.

The film opens by introducing Suri's background and his tendency to get involved in minor crimes to earn money. His attempts to deceive others, particularly his decision to cheat Aslam Bhai, gradually establish the central conflict. The gangster's warning and the demand for Rs. 25 lakh add some initial intrigue to the narrative.

However, the story takes too long to reach its main point. The entry of Baby Divya introduces a fantasy element and changes the film's overall tone. While this development offers an opportunity for an engaging narrative, the screenplay does not fully explore the potential of the central concept.

The emotional connection between Suri and Divya is another important aspect of the film. Although their relationship is intended to be the emotional core of the story, it does not create the expected impact. Several scenes could have been written with greater emotional depth to make their bond more convincing.

The comedy works in a few places and offers occasional relief from the otherwise slow narration. The climax is relatively engaging and provides some respite towards the end. However, the predictable storyline and stretched sequences prevent the film from becoming a consistently entertaining experience.

A more engaging screenplay, better-paced narration and stronger emotional moments could have significantly improved the overall impact of the film.

Performances

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the film's biggest strengths. The actor effortlessly slips into the character of Suri and delivers a natural performance. His expressions, body language and comic timing bring authenticity to the role, even when the screenplay does not offer much novelty.

Baby Sara plays Divya, a character who is central to the film's narrative. She delivers a charming performance, particularly through her innocent expressions, dialogue delivery and screen presence. Her character adds a sense of mystery and emotional warmth to the story.

Mahesh Manjrekar appears as the antagonist, Aslam Bhai. Although his screen time is limited, his character does not fully establish the threatening presence expected of a gangster. At the same time, the role does not offer enough comic moments to create a strong impression.

Saurav Sachdeva, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Subbaraju and the other supporting actors deliver performances that are appropriate for their respective characters. Their contributions help the narrative move forward, although the writing leaves limited scope for some of them to make a lasting impact.

Technical Aspects

Kaala Bhairava's background score is one of the film's notable technical strengths. The music complements the mood of several sequences, while the songs are reasonably engaging.

The cinematography is effective, with the visuals supporting the film's different narrative elements. The production values are also satisfactory, ensuring a polished presentation.

However, the editing could have been considerably sharper. Several scenes feel unnecessarily prolonged, particularly in the first half and certain portions of the second half. A tighter edit and a shorter runtime could have improved the film's pacing and audience engagement.

Don't Trouble the Trouble: Final Verdict

Don't Trouble the Trouble brings together Fahadh Faasil's natural acting, a fantasy-based storyline and elements of comedy and emotion. While the film has an interesting premise, it struggles to translate it into a consistently engaging cinematic experience.

Fahadh Faasil's performance, Baby Sara's convincing portrayal, occasional comedy and the climax provide some enjoyable moments. However, the predictable storyline, slow narration, stretched sequences and underdeveloped emotional connection between the lead characters remain significant drawbacks.

The film may appeal to viewers who enjoy Fahadh Faasil's performances and light fantasy dramas, but those expecting a gripping screenplay and strong emotional storytelling may find it underwhelming.

Overall, Don't Trouble the Trouble has an interesting concept and capable performances, but its slow screenplay and lack of narrative freshness limit its entertainment value.