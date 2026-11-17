Actor Suriya and actress Jyothika are reportedly set to appear together on Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming talk show, Megaverse. The news has created excitement among fans of the star couple.

According to reports, a special episode featuring Suriya and Jyothika is currently being planned for the Netflix show. The couple may share interesting details about their film careers, love story, family life and experiences in the film industry.

Chiranjeevi will host the show and interact with popular actors and other personalities from the entertainment industry. Several celebrities are expected to take part in the programme. Reports also suggest that Nagarjuna and his family have already completed shooting for an episode.

Megaverse marks Chiranjeevi's debut as an OTT talk show host. The show aims to bring out interesting stories and personal experiences of popular film personalities.

However, the makers have not officially confirmed Suriya and Jyothika's participation. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the guest list and streaming date.