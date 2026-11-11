Is Actor Suriya Planning to Enter Politics? Here’s What He Said

Tamil actor Suriya has put an end to rumours about his possible entry into politics. The actor clarified that he has no plans to join politics at present, but said he is closely following political developments.

Speaking about the speculation, Suriya said, “I am not entering politics. That does not mean I hate politics. I am currently watching political developments.” He also said that young people should have a proper understanding of politics before entering the field.

Suriya believes that political leaders should give more importance to education. He added that anyone entering politics should work with complete dedication and commitment.

Rumours about Suriya's political entry gained attention after actor Vijay entered politics and became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Reports about actor Dhanush's possible political entry have also been doing the rounds.

Suriya is also known for his social work through the Agaram Foundation, which supports students in pursuing education.

Meanwhile, Suriya is enjoying the success of his latest film, Scene. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film was released in theatres on November 6 for Diwali. It received a positive response and reportedly crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide within four days of its release.