Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Family Week: Vamsi and Shwetha Get Emotional

The nominations for the 10th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 were completed on Monday. Except for captain Vamsi, all the contestants were nominated for elimination. As announced earlier, Bigg Boss introduced Family Week in the house. Family members of Naresh, Vamsi and Shwetha entered the house and shared some emotional moments with the contestants.

The 65th day episode, which aired on Tuesday, November 10, was filled with fun, surprises and emotional moments. Here is what happened in the latest episode.

Bigg Boss Conducts a School Task

The episode began with a school task. Shwetha, Neethu, Debjani, Varshini and Naresh played the roles of teachers, while the remaining contestants became students. Everyone dressed in school uniforms and enjoyed acting like children.

Naresh took the English class and entertained the housemates with his comedy. Later, Varshini conducted a chemistry class, adding more fun to the task.

Naresh's Brother Suresh Enters the House

As part of Family Week, Naresh's brother Suresh was the first family member to enter the Bigg Boss house. He met Naresh and shared some useful suggestions about his game. He also interacted with Debjani.

Bigg Boss explained why Naresh's family was allowed to enter first. Naresh had lost his chance to meet his family after taking up a challenge. However, he stood by his decision and sacrificed his opportunity for the sake of another contestant. Bigg Boss appreciated his decision and gave his family the first chance to visit him.

Suresh was also given a food ring task. Bigg Boss showed him different food items and asked him to throw rings over them. The selected food items would be given to the contestants inside the house.

Shwetha Gets Emotional After Meeting Her Family

The next emotional moment came when Shwetha's elder sister entered the house. Soon after, her father also arrived. Seeing him, Shwetha became emotional and hugged him tightly before breaking down in tears.

Her father spoke about the support she was receiving from Shwetha's fellow contestant Thrigun. He also interacted with Thrigun and appreciated his support. The family members and contestants later danced together.

Bigg Boss also conducted the food ring game for Shwetha's father.

Vamsi Breaks Down After Seeing His Daughter and Wife

Vamsi's family visit was another major highlight of the episode. His daughter entered the house first and hugged him. Both became emotional, and Vamsi could not control his tears.

Vamsi prepared food for his daughter with his own hands and took her to the captain's room. His wife entered the house a little later. Vamsi hugged her and became emotional once again.

Vamsi's wife also thanked Thrigun for supporting her husband throughout the game. She affectionately called him 'Bro' and appreciated his friendship.

Thrigun spent some time playing with Vamsi's daughter and later spoke with Vamsi and his wife. She praised Thrigun's game strategy and said that having a friend like him was special. She also appreciated the way he thinks about the game.

Before leaving, Bigg Boss gave Vamsi's wife and daughter the food ring task.

The Tuesday episode ended on an emotional note with beautiful family moments. Family Week will continue in Wednesday's episode, and viewers can expect more surprises and emotional reunions in the house.