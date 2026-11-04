Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Varshini, Mukesh Face Heated Arguments During Nominations

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 witnessed intense arguments during the ninth week of nominations. Several contestants questioned each other's behaviour and gameplay, creating tension inside the house. Varshini and Mukesh Gowda became the main targets during the nomination process.

Varshini Targets Naresh

During the nominations, Varshini nominated Naresh and questioned his behaviour during the hotel task. She pointed out that Naresh had refused to give money when Jhansi asked for it. She also alleged that he had taken the decision based on Debjani's suggestion.

Naresh strongly responded to her comments. He explained that the money belonged to him and he had the right to decide how to use it. He also expressed frustration over Varshini repeatedly bringing up the same issue.

Ram Prasad Nominates Varshini

Ram Prasad also nominated Varshini and questioned her behaviour inside the house. He alleged that she behaved differently in front of people and was unfairly accusing Naresh of using others for his benefit. He said that he and Naresh had helped each other and that their friendship should not be misunderstood.

Shiva and Trigun Get Angry With Mukesh

Mukesh's earlier comments about Shiva and Debjani became another major topic during the nominations. Shiva strongly objected to Mukesh's remarks and questioned why he was making personal comments about a woman.

He also asked whether contestants should stoop to such levels just to earn three stars in the game.

Trigun supported Shiva's argument and criticised Mukesh. He also blamed Mukesh for Jhansi's unfair elimination from the competition.

Debjani Questions Mukesh's Behaviour