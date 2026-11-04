Dragon Movie: Ravi Basrur to Compose Music for Jr NTR's Film

The upcoming film Dragon, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, has finally got clarity on its music director. There has been considerable discussion among fans about who would compose the music for this much-awaited project. Putting an end to the speculation, director Prashanth Neel has confirmed that Ravi Basrur will handle the film's music.

The director recently shared the information through his Instagram account, making fans excited about the reunion of the successful team.

Ravi Basrur Reunites with Prashanth Neel

Ravi Basrur has worked with Prashanth Neel on several successful films in the past. He composed the music for both instalments of the KGF franchise and also collaborated with the director on Salaar.

Their previous films became popular for their powerful background scores and energetic songs. Ravi Basrur's music played an important role in creating memorable action sequences and elevating the lead characters.

Now, the duo is coming together once again for Dragon. Fans are particularly excited to see what kind of background score Ravi Basrur will create for Jr NTR. There is also curiosity about the action sequences and mass moments that Prashanth Neel is planning for the film.

Rukmini Vasanth Plays the Female Lead

Apart from Jr NTR, the film features a strong supporting cast. Actress Rukmini Vasanth has been cast opposite Jr NTR as the female lead.

The movie also includes several well-known actors, including Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhant Gupta and Prabhas Sreenu.

With popular actors and an experienced technical team coming together, expectations surrounding the project are steadily increasing.

Dragon Movie Release Date

Dragon is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for delivering large-scale action entertainers such as KGF and Salaar. The combination of Jr NTR's screen presence and Neel's action-oriented filmmaking has created significant excitement among movie lovers.

The makers have scheduled the film's theatrical release for June 11, 2027. With Ravi Basrur confirmed as the music director, fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates about the film, including its first-look posters, teaser and songs.