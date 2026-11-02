Allu Arjun's Raaka Gets a Big Update

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently working on his upcoming film Raaka, directed by popular filmmaker Atlee. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone plays the female lead in this much-awaited project. The shooting is progressing at a brisk pace, and the film has already generated considerable excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, an interesting update about the movie's interval sequence has been making headlines. Reports suggest that the makers are preparing a grand action episode that could become one of the biggest highlights of the film.

Raaka Interval Fight to Be Shot in November

According to the latest reports, the team is planning to shoot the major interval action sequence during the first week of November. The makers are reportedly putting special effort into designing this episode to make it different from the action scenes seen in Allu Arjun's previous films.

The fight sequence is said to have a realistic style rather than relying entirely on routine action elements. The team reportedly wants to create an intense experience for audiences through Allu Arjun's stunts and action performance.

If these plans work out as expected, the interval block could become a major attraction for fans. Allu Arjun's followers are eagerly waiting to see how Atlee presents the actor in this new action avatar.

Raaka Based on a Mafia Background

Raaka is reportedly being developed against a mafia backdrop. The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

There is also considerable buzz that the project may be released in two parts. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this information yet.

The film is expected to reach theatres next year. With Allu Arjun and Atlee coming together for the first time, expectations are high for this action entertainer. Deepika Padukone's presence has added further excitement to the project.