Prabhas to Resume Fauzi Shooting on November 3

Prabhas is getting ready to return to the sets of his upcoming film Fauzi. According to reports, the actor will resume shooting on November 3, 2026. The film is currently in its final stages of production.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a period action drama set against a historical backdrop. The movie has created excitement among fans following the release of its first glimpse.

Prabhas Balances Fauzi and Kalki 2

Prabhas has been working on multiple projects. He recently joined the sets of Kalki 2 and is now preparing to continue shooting for Fauzi.

The makers are working to complete the remaining portions of the film. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the project.

Fauzi Cast and Release Date

Apart from Prabhas, the film features Imanvi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Jayapradha in important roles.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Prabhas in a different role in this period action drama.

With the shooting nearing completion, expectations are growing around the film's next promotional updates.